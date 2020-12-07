UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Seeks Reply On Plea Against Political Gatherings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

LHC seeks reply on plea against political gatherings

LAHORE, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :-:The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought a reply from Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department and others till December 8 on an application seeking directions for restraining political parties from all types of the gathering in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders on a civil miscellaneous application filed by Judicial Activism Panel (JAP), a public interest litigation firm, in a pending case.

Advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddique on behalf of the petitioner-organization argued before the court that the present coronavirus situation was out of control as cases of the coronavirus had been increased in the country.

Expressing concern over the current COVID-19 situation, he petitioned the court to order the provincial government to implement the Punjab Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Ordinance, 2020 in letter and spirit for the constitutional rights of citizens.

He also requested the court to restrain all political parties from holding any type of gatherings for next three months at least, besides seeking directions to ensure physical presence of teaching faculty of medical colleges during evening and night and to regulate prices of COVID-19 tests through healthcare commission.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notice to the respondents and sought a reply till December 8.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Education Punjab December 2020 All From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police and ADDA launch AI system for aut ..

21 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

1 hour ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawazâ€™s guards for touching ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

2 hours ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.