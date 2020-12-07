LHC seeks reply on plea against political gatherings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :-:The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought a reply from Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department and others till December 8 on an application seeking directions for restraining political parties from all types of the gathering in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders on a civil miscellaneous application filed by Judicial Activism Panel (JAP), a public interest litigation firm, in a pending case.

Advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddique on behalf of the petitioner-organization argued before the court that the present coronavirus situation was out of control as cases of the coronavirus had been increased in the country.

Expressing concern over the current COVID-19 situation, he petitioned the court to order the provincial government to implement the Punjab Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Ordinance, 2020 in letter and spirit for the constitutional rights of citizens.

He also requested the court to restrain all political parties from holding any type of gatherings for next three months at least, besides seeking directions to ensure physical presence of teaching faculty of medical colleges during evening and night and to regulate prices of COVID-19 tests through healthcare commission.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notice to the respondents and sought a reply till December 8.