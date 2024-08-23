Open Menu

LHC Seeks Reply On Plea Challenging Imposition Of Section 144 Across Punjab

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Citizen moves court and submits that the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 soon as the PTI announced a public gathering in Islamabad

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to the Punjab government and other parties on a petition challenging enforcement of Section 144 across Punjab

Justice Shakeel Ahmad of the LHC was hearing the case.

Citizen Najiullah filed the petition and submitted that the Punjab government imposed Section 144 which was unlawful, especially since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had planned a public gathering in Islamabad on August 22.

The petitioner claimed that this enforcement violated fundamental rights.

The petitioner asked the court to revoke Section 144 notification imposed across Punjab.

The Punjab government enforced Section 144 throughout the province for three days starting August 21, prohibiting all forms of public assembly including rallies, protests and sit-ins.

In response, the PTI postponed its planned Islamabad gathering to September 8 to avoid clashes with ongoing sit-ins by a religious group.

