LHC Seeks Reply On Plea For Provision Of Funds To Lawyers

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:00 AM

LHC seeks reply on plea for provision of funds to lawyers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought reply from provincial authorities till April 23 on a petition against non-provision of funds by the government for lawyers in the wake of lockdown imposed to prevent spread of coronavirus.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA).

At the start of proceedings, LHCBA President Tahir Nasrullah Warraich appeared along with other office bearers.

He stated that the lawyers had been badly affected due to lockdown. However, the lawyers had not been granted any relief by the government.

A provincial law officer told the court that a summary had been moved for provision of funds to lawyers.

Subsequently, the court adjourned proceedings till April 23 and sought a reply from provincial authorities.

The court also directed a Federal law officer to seek instructions from quarters concerned over the issue.

