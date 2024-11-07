LHC Seeks Reply On Plea Seeking Directions To Fix Sugarcane Price
Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 09:58 PM
Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a reply from the Agriculture Department Secretary and the Cane Commissioner Punjab on a petition seeking directions to the Punjab government to fix the sugarcane price and initiate the crushing season in sugar mills
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a reply from the Agriculture Department Secretary and the Cane Commissioner Punjab on a petition seeking directions to the Punjab government to fix the sugarcane price and initiate the crushing season in sugar mills.
Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Sardar Zafar Hussain, President of the Kissan board Pakistan.
The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the sugarcane crop has ripened, but the government has not yet announced a support price for sugarcane, nor have the sugar mills started crushing.
He submitted that farmers who plan to sow wheat after harvesting sugarcane are facing delays due to the stalled season. He pleaded with the court to direct the government to fix the support price for sugarcane and the sugar mills to start crushing.
After hearing the initial arguments, the court issued notices to the respondents and sought a reply.
Recent Stories
Senate Standing Committee on Interior, chaired by Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman o ..
SCCI calls for abolishment of Saturday’s holiday in government offices
Planning minister, Chinese envoy discuss bilateral ties, CPEC progress
IHC remands back PTI founder's acquittal plea to accountability court
ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability
Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in ..
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Wazirista ..
Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims
Multi-role stealth fighter J-35A to make debut at 15th China Airshow
Pakistan welcomes UN rapporteur report calling out Israel's genocidal acts in Ga ..
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt meets aff ..
Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Interior, chaired by Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman on Interior passes ke ..2 minutes ago
-
SCCI calls for abolishment of Saturday’s holiday in government offices2 minutes ago
-
IHC remands back PTI founder's acquittal plea to accountability court24 minutes ago
-
ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability30 minutes ago
-
Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in S Waziristan30 minutes ago
-
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Waziristan: ISPR30 minutes ago
-
Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes UN rapporteur report calling out Israel's genocidal acts in Gaza, seeking decisive ..24 minutes ago
-
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt meets affected girl in Sahiwa ..32 minutes ago
-
Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden32 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of Ramday University32 minutes ago
-
Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspensions of teachers on protest32 minutes ago