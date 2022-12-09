UrduPoint.com

LHC Seeks Report About Facilities For Transgender Persons In 43 Jails Across Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 10:38 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought a report about facilities, including barracks/cells, for transgender persons in 43 central and district jails of the province.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Rida Qazi for reforms in jails.

During the proceedings, the court was apprised that inspector general of Prisons Punjab had filed a reply, wherein it was stated that a policy regarding transgender convicted prisoners had been issued in accordance with Section 2 (N) of Transgender Persons of Rights Act 2018. The court was further apprised that no transgender person was confined in any jail at present.

At this stage, the petitioner's counsel argued that although there might not be any transgender person in any jail of Punjab at the moment but a foolproof system of confinement should be in place to ensure proper look after of transgender persons, whenever such a vulnerable person was sent to jail.

In response to a court query, a provincial law officer stated that there were separate cells for transgenders in all 43 jails across the Punjab. However, the law officer sought time when the court questioned whether any specific numbers were assigned and displayed to transgender cells in the jails.

Subsequently, the court sought a report about facilities, including barracks/cells, for transgender persons in 43 central and district jails of the province and adjourned further hearing till January 20.

