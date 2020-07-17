UrduPoint.com
LHC Seeks Report From DRAP Over Unavailability Of Actemra Injection

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

LHC seeks report from DRAP over unavailability of Actemra injection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought a report from Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) over unavailability of Actemra injection and other medicines for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders while hearing a civil miscellaneous application filed by Judicial Activism Panel, a public interest litigation firm, for directions to ensure availability of Actemra injection for treatment of coronavirus patients at affordable rates.

JAP Chairman Advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddique argued before the court that hoarders and black marketers had stocked Actemtra injection after news that it was helpful in treatment of critical coronavirus patients.

He claimed that the injection was not available in market at affordable prices.

At this, the court expressed serious annoyance and sought a report from DRAP within three days. The court also sought a report about expensive treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals.

The court directed authorities concerned to ensure availability of medicines for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

