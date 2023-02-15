UrduPoint.com

LHC Seeks Report From ECP On Punjab Election Date Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 05:50 PM

LHC seeks report from ECP on Punjab election date issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a report from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others about progress made in announcement of a date for general election in the province till February 23.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the orders while hearing a contempt petition, filed by one Munir Ahmad, against the Punjab governor, the chief election commissioner (CEC) and others for not announcing the date for the general election in the province despite a court order.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued that the court had ordered the ECP to announce a date for general election in the province after holding consultations with the Punjab governor. He submitted that the respondents failed to comply with the court directions in true perspective. He pleaded with the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the respondents for not complying with the court orders.

However, an additional attorney general apprised the court that the ECP was holding meetings on a day-to-day basis for consultation with the Punjab governor, as per the court order, and even today (Wednesday), a meeting was held in that regard.

At this, the court referred to the statement of the additional attorney general and asked the petitioner's counsel what was contemptuous in the matter, adding that the order was passed on February 10.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that he would obtain fresh instructions from his client in order to further assist the court.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till February 23 and directed the respondents to submit a report about progress made in the matter so far, till the next date of hearing, while issuing notices.

