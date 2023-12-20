Open Menu

LHC Seeks Report On Cases Against Omar Ayub

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 09:52 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a report from Punjab police and other departments on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan seeking details of cases registered against him

The single bench comparing Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition filed by the PTI secretary general for provision of details of cases.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client wanted to participate in upcoming general elections and would file his nomination papers by Friday.

He submitted that it was necessary for the candidate to give the details of the cases, if any, in the nomination papers but the petitioner was unaware of the number of cases registered against him. He pleaded with the court to direct the respondents for providing details of cases registered against his client.

At this, the court directed a provincial law officer to provide details of the cases by tomorrow, December 21, and adjourned further proceedings.

