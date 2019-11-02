UrduPoint.com
LHC Seeks Report On Environmental Pollution In The Provincial Capital

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 04:57 PM

LHC seeks report on environmental pollution in the provincial capital

The court adjourns the hearing till Dec 27 about measures taken to curb environmental pollution.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2019) The Lahore High Court on Saturday took notice of the increasing environmental pollution in the city, with directions to the authorities concerned to come up with the reports.

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court passed the order on petition moved by Haroon Farooq seeking directives of the court for government authorities to control environmental pollution in the city.

" Environmental pollution in the city has reached alarming levels in the recent days," Justice Karim remarked. The judge observed: " An international agency has declared Lahore as the most polluted city,".

During the proceedings, Environment Protection Department (EPD) Director General appeared in the court and admitted that the measures adopted to control pollution have been insufficient.

He said that it is the responsibility of the agriculture department to execute the judicial order to prevent burning of crops.

The DG also informed the court that factories located in the city and in the surrounding areas and towns have significantly caused pollution in the region. At this, the court ordered the Environment Commission to submit its report by Dec 27 regarding measures adopted to curb pollution.

Just a day before, the people showed strong reaction when the minister for state on climate change Zartaj Gul said that the data about pollution in Lahore was exagerated. She said a team of her ministry was working on it.

