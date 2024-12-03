Open Menu

LHC Seeks Report On Tree Cutting At Electric Bus Station

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 10:19 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought a detailed report regarding the cutting of trees at the Punjab Transport Company’s electric bus station in the Hamdard Chowk area, by December 6

The court directed authorities to include an assessment of the felled trees' age in the inquiry report.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

At the start of proceedings, Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq, Punjab Transport Company CEO Imran Ali, and Environment Department Deputy Director Ali Ejaz appeared before the court.

A member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission informed the court that trees at the bus station in the Township area were felled by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA). It was also reported that machinery operating in the area, belonging to the Transport Department, was emitting excessive smoke.

However, the advocate general explained that three trees required transplantation, necessitating trimming of their branches.

At this, the court expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the court's priority is to preserve trees. The court questioned the actions of the PHA and warned that criminal cases would be registered against those responsible.

The court further observed that the matter would be referred to the chief minister and called for criminal proceedings against officials from the PHA or Transport Department who were involved. The court stressed the importance of stopping unnecessary tree cutting, stating that even a single tree should not be removed without justification.

The court also highlighted that the Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA) Master Plan 2050 had been previously nullified by the court, instructing authorities to ensure better environmental considerations in the new plan.

The court emphasized that school holidays should be adjusted according to the smog season, highlighting the need for proactive planning as smog is expected to return in January.

At this stage, the advocate general informed the court that the government is currently preparing a comprehensive master plan for every city in Punjab, a first-of-its-kind initiative. He stated that over the next 20 years, no more than 4% of agricultural land would be converted for housing societies, compared to the 10% converted previously. He assured the court that the performance of all institutions would be closely monitored.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until December 6.

