LHC seeks response from Punjab govt on petition for LG elections

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought a response from the provincial government and the secretary of the Local Government department on a petition demanding the conduct of local government (LG) elections in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought a response from the provincial government and the secretary of the Local Government department on a petition demanding the conduct of local government (LG) elections in Punjab.

Justice Farooq Haider presided over the hearing on a petition filed by Zia Ud Din Ansari, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore region, urging the court to direct authorities to hold local body elections without further delay.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the prolonged delay in conducting the elections is unconstitutional and violates fundamental rights under Article 140-A of the Constitution. He requested the court to instruct the respondents to take immediate steps to ensure free, fair, and timely polls.

After hearing the initial arguments, the court sought a response from the government and adjourned the proceedings for two weeks.