LHC seeks traffic management plan for school hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the authorities concerned to submit a traffic management plan for school hours.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the directions while hearing a set of petitions, filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

During the hearing, the court highlighted the importance of innovative solutions for traffic management, urging the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to encourage its engineers to propose new ideas for resolving traffic issues.

The court further observed that traffic congestion persists due to the failure to enforce a one-way system on service lanes. To address this, it suggested imposing a Rs 10,000 fine on violators and recommended installing surveillance cameras to ensure compliance.

Justice Shahid Karim stressed that proper traffic engineering could significantly alleviate congestion, adding that while people worldwide follow similar traffic rules, enforcement remains a challenge in Pakistan.

The court also instructed the Home and Finance Departments to expedite decisions on improving the working conditions of traffic wardens, while commending the traffic police for their efforts in managing traffic during major events, such as sports matches.

Expressing concern over environmental hazards, the court noted that toxic gases from drains not only damage electronic devices but also pose serious health risks to citizens. It emphasized the need for public awareness and responsibility, stating that the government alone cannot resolve all issues.

The hearing has been adjourned until March 7.