LHC sends back murder case to Sessions Court

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench, comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf, Tuesday remanded the case of kidnapping and murder of American-Pakistani woman Wajiha Farooq Swati back to the Sessions Court.

The court took the decision after hearing the appeals of of petitioners against the sentences given by the Sessions Court in the above case.

Accused Rizwan Habib and Huriatullah (husband and father in-law of the deceased woman) and their driver Sultan Ahmad were convicted by the Sessions Court.

The main accused Rizwan Habib was sentenced to death under three provisions, along with 17 years imprisonment and Rs 0.7 million fine, whereas the rest two were given 7-year jail term and fine of Rs 100,000 each.

The Morgah Police Station registered a case on for the kidnapping and murder of Wajiha Swati on the complaint of Abdullah Mehdi, the abductor's son, on December 22, 2021.