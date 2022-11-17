UrduPoint.com

LHC Sets Aside Demotion Of 5 Cops Involved In Model Town Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 04:40 PM

LHC sets aside demotion of 5 cops involved in Model Town incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday set aside a notification of demotion of five police officials involved in the Model Town incident.

Justice Faisal Zaman Khan passed the orders on a petition, filed by Hassan Ali Awan and four others against their demotion.

Advocate Syed Farhad Ali Shah represented the petitioners and argued before the court that 126 police officers and officials, including the petitioners, were implicated in the Model Town incident. He submitted that some senior police officers allegedly involved in the incident, were promoted but the petitioners were demoted after being promoted.

He submitted that Suleman Ali had been promoted to SSP rank, Aftab Phularwan to SP rank and Imran Karamat Bukhari to SP rank, whereas inspectors Atif Meraj and Rizwan Qadir were made DSP.

He submitted that Hassan Ali Awan and three other petitioners were promoted to the rank of sub-inspector, but they were demoted later on. He stated that the petitioner, Ghulam Ali, was promoted to the rank of inspector, but he was made a sub-inspector again.

He argued that the promotion of any official could not be stopped due to involvement in a criminal case. He pleaded with the court to set aside orders for demotion of the petitioners.

However, a provincial law officer opposed the plea, saying that the officials involved in the Model Town incident were demoted in accordance with the law.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, set aside the notification of demotion of the petitioners.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Police Ghulam Ali Criminals Court

