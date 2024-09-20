Open Menu

LHC Sets Aside Detention Of PTI Leader

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM

LHC sets aside detention of PTI leader

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday set aside the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the Azad Kashmir Assembly, Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan, and ordered his release.

Justice Asjad Javed Gharal passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Saba Dewan, the wife of the PTI leader, challenging her husband's detention.

The petitioner submitted that her husband was a member of the Azad Kashmir Assembly, but the government had detained him under the Maintenance of Public Order. She argued that the action was a clear violation of Article 9 of the Constitution. She requested the court to set aside her husband's detention and order his release.

