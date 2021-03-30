LHC sets aside NAB Court’s order of declaring Nusrat Shehbaz as proclaimed offender  

, ,

Nusrat Shehbaz, the wife of Shehbaz Sharif, had approached Lahore High Court challenging decision of an accountability court in which she was declared as proclaimed offender.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2021) The Lahore High Court on Tuesday set aside decision of an Accountability Court in which she was declared as a proclaimed offender.

A LHC division bench led by Justice Sarfraz Dogar passed the order on petition moved by Nusrat Shehbaz.

Nusrat Shehbaz filed the petition through her counsel and asked the court to set aside decision of an accountability court in which she was declared as proclaimed offender in money laundering case.

On Dec 9, 2020, an accountability court had declared Nusrat Shahbaz a proclaimed offender in money laundering and assets beyond means reference for not jointing investigation and trial proceedings. Earlier, the court had declared Shahbaz’s son Suleman Shahbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Ali Imran Yousaf as proclaimed offenders.

The court had also declared three others as proclaimed offenders in this case including Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi and Ali Ahmad Khan.

According to the NAB, Shahbaz family members had allegedly received foreign funds through alleged fake transactions. Hamza had received $2.985 million through 23 transactions, Shahbaz’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz $1.921 million, daughters Rabia Imran $740,000 and Javeria Ali $283,000. These transactions had been made through the company owned by Shahbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Haroon Yousaf. The maximum numbers of fake transactions to the Shahbaz family had been made through Al-Zarooni Exchange of Dubai.