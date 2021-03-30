UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Sets Aside NAB Court’s Order Of Declaring Nusrat Shehbaz As Proclaimed Offender

, ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 01:54 PM

LHC sets aside NAB Court’s order of declaring Nusrat Shehbaz as proclaimed offender  

Nusrat Shehbaz, the wife of Shehbaz Sharif, had approached Lahore High Court challenging decision of an accountability court in which she was declared as proclaimed offender.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2021) The Lahore High Court on Tuesday set aside decision of an Accountability Court in which she was declared as a proclaimed offender.

A LHC division bench led by Justice Sarfraz Dogar passed the order on petition moved by Nusrat Shehbaz.

Nusrat Shehbaz filed the petition through her counsel and asked the court to set aside decision of an accountability court in which she was declared as proclaimed offender in money laundering case.

On Dec 9, 2020, an accountability court had declared Nusrat Shahbaz a proclaimed offender in money laundering and assets beyond means reference for not jointing investigation and trial proceedings. Earlier, the court had declared Shahbaz’s son Suleman Shahbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Ali Imran Yousaf as proclaimed offenders.

The court had also declared three others as proclaimed offenders in this case including Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi and Ali Ahmad Khan.

According to the NAB, Shahbaz family members had allegedly received foreign funds through alleged fake transactions. Hamza had received $2.985 million through 23 transactions, Shahbaz’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz $1.921 million, daughters Rabia Imran $740,000 and Javeria Ali $283,000. These transactions had been made through the company owned by Shahbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Haroon Yousaf. The maximum numbers of fake transactions to the Shahbaz family had been made through Al-Zarooni Exchange of Dubai.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Exchange Dubai Company Wife Money 2020 Family Million Court

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

9 minutes ago

Italy PM gets AstraZeneca jab as Rome schools reop ..

9 minutes ago

Markets rise on recovery hope, dollar hits one-yea ..

9 minutes ago

Wheat procurement drive to start from April 1 in P ..

21 minutes ago

At Least 45 People Died in Stampede as Tanzania Mo ..

27 minutes ago

31 shops sealed over SOPs breach

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.