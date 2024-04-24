LHC Sets Aside Notice Issued By ECP On Vote Recount Plea In NA-133
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 09:46 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday set aside a notice issued to the winning candidate by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on an application for a vote recount in NA-133, Kasur constituency.
Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while allowing a petition filed by Sunni Ittehad Council's Dr. Azeemuddin Zahid Lakhvi, challenging the notice issued by the ECP on an application for a vote recount in NA-133.
Dr. Lakhvi, the petitioner, through his petition, asserted that he was declared successful from NA-133 in the February 8 elections. He argued that the ECP, after forming appellate tribunals to handle election petitions, should not have entertained requests for vote recounts. Despite this, the ECP unlawfully considered a recount request from the defeated candidate in NA-133 and issued a notice to him, he added. He urged the court to annul the notice due to its illegality.
