UrduPoint.com

LHC Sets Aside Notification For Deferring Creation Of Gujrat Division

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 10:19 PM

LHC sets aside notification for deferring creation of Gujrat division

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday set aside a notification by the provincial caretaker government for deferring the creation of the new Gujrat division, Wazirabad district and Ahmad Pur Chattha tehsil

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday set aside a notification by the provincial caretaker government for deferring the creation of the new Gujrat division, Wazirabad district and Ahmad Pur Chattha tehsil.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while allowing petitions filed by Ikhlaq Chattha and others challenging the caretaker government's notification for deferring the creation of new Gujrat division, Wazirabad district and Ahmad Pur Chattha tehsil till the general election in Punjab.

The petitioners' counsel had argued before the court that only the elected government was empowered to take policy decisions whereas the caretaker government did not have powers for the purpose.

They submitted that the previous elected government announced the creation of the Gujrat division, Wazirabad district and Ahmad Pur Chattha tehsil but the caretaker government issued a notification for deferring the step.

They submitted that the caretaker government was not empowered to take such steps and pleaded with the court to set aside the notification by the caretaker government for deferring the creation of the new Gujrat division, Wazirabad district and Ahmad Pur Chattha tehsil.

After hearing detailed arguments of parties, the court set aside the notification issued by the caretaker government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already suspended the notification of the caretaker government in February.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Punjab Gujrat Wazirabad February Government Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s balance sheet hit all-time-high of AE ..

CBUAE&#039;s balance sheet hit all-time-high of AED594 bn by end of March

13 minutes ago
 US Encourages Iraq to Adopt Legislation on Interna ..

US Encourages Iraq to Adopt Legislation on International Crimes - UN Representat ..

19 minutes ago
 Real Estate Consultant Association discusses propo ..

Real Estate Consultant Association discusses proposed taxes with state minister

16 minutes ago
 Smog from Canada wildfires blankets New York

Smog from Canada wildfires blankets New York

16 minutes ago
 FBI Aided Ukrainian Effort to Censor Social Media ..

FBI Aided Ukrainian Effort to Censor Social Media Accounts, Journalists - Twitte ..

16 minutes ago
 African Leaders to Meet With Zelenskyy on June 16, ..

African Leaders to Meet With Zelenskyy on June 16, Putin on June 17 - Foundation

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.