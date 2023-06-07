LHC sets aside notification for deferring creation of Gujrat division

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday set aside a notification by the provincial caretaker government for deferring the creation of the new Gujrat division, Wazirabad district and Ahmad Pur Chattha tehsil

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday set aside a notification by the provincial caretaker government for deferring the creation of the new Gujrat division, Wazirabad district and Ahmad Pur Chattha tehsil.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while allowing petitions filed by Ikhlaq Chattha and others challenging the caretaker government's notification for deferring the creation of new Gujrat division, Wazirabad district and Ahmad Pur Chattha tehsil till the general election in Punjab.

The petitioners' counsel had argued before the court that only the elected government was empowered to take policy decisions whereas the caretaker government did not have powers for the purpose.

They submitted that the previous elected government announced the creation of the Gujrat division, Wazirabad district and Ahmad Pur Chattha tehsil but the caretaker government issued a notification for deferring the step.

They submitted that the caretaker government was not empowered to take such steps and pleaded with the court to set aside the notification by the caretaker government for deferring the creation of the new Gujrat division, Wazirabad district and Ahmad Pur Chattha tehsil.

After hearing detailed arguments of parties, the court set aside the notification issued by the caretaker government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already suspended the notification of the caretaker government in February.