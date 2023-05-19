LHC sets aside notification of 72 PTI MNAs' resignations acceptance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday set aside the acceptance of resignations of 72 MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by the National Assembly speaker and their subsequent de-notification by the Election Com­m­i­ssion of Pakistan (ECP).

The court ordered the PTI MNAs to appear before the speaker for withdrawing their resignations, besides ordering the speaker to decide the resignations' matter after re-hearing the law makers.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim announced the verdict while allowing petitions filed by Riaz Fatyana, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood and other MNAs, belonging to the extent of the Punjab province.

The petitioners had challenged acceptance of their resignations by the National Assembly speaker and subsequent action of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Earlier, the court had suspended the orders of the ECP of de-notifying the PTI MNAs and stopped by-polls in the relevant Constituencies.