LHC Sets Aside Notification Of Lahore Master Plan 2050

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 09:33 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday set aside the notification of Lahore Master Plan 2050.

The court ordered Lahore Development Authority to revise the plan and submit the same to the Urban Unit for review. The court also ordered Urban Unit to submit its report after reviewing the revised plan.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Mian Abdul Rehman and others challenging the Lahore Master Plan 2050.

During the proceedings, a consultant of Urban Unit appeared before the court in response to court directions and apprised that important points were ignored in Master Plan 2050 and it was approved without adopting proper legal procedure.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already suspended the operation of the Lahore Master Plan 2050.

The petitioners had challenged the Lahore Master Plan 2050, saying that the agriculture area of the city had been converted into an urban area without any justification. They expressed apprehension that under the plan, thousands of trees would be cut and it would cause catastrophic environmental damage. They submitted that the plan was launched with mala fide intention and pleaded with the court to set aside it.

