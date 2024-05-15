Open Menu

LHC Sets Aside Rana Arshad's Victory Notification

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 10:34 PM

LHC sets aside Rana Arshad's victory notification

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday set aside the victory notification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) MPA Rana Arshad from PP-133, Nankana Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday set aside the victory notification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) MPA Rana Arshad from PP-133, Nankana Sahib.

Justice Shahid Karim announced the reserved verdict on a petition filed by rival independent candidate Muhammad Atif challenging the notification for Rana Arshad's victory. The court had reserved its verdict on the petition after hearing arguments of the parties earlier.

The petitioner had submitted that he won from PP-133 constituency by a margin of 3500 votes, but the ECP illegally ordered a vote recount.

He submitted that Rana Arshad was not only declared successful by a margin of 2500 votes in the vote recount, but a notification was also issued in this regard. He submitted that the Election Commission could not order a vote recount after the formation of the election tribunal. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had suspended the victory notification of Rana Arshad on April 16, after hearing initial arguments of the petitioner's counsel.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Nankana Sahib April Muslim From Court PP-133

Recent Stories

PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh go ..

PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development

6 minutes ago
 Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in sep ..

Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases

6 minutes ago
 SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in ..

SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Police arrests two more POs

Punjab Police arrests two more POs

6 minutes ago
 US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress agains ..

US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis

8 minutes ago
 Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes a ..

Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity

8 minutes ago
06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence o ..

06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence of insects, lizards in producti ..

8 minutes ago
 Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H ..

Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H Hajj season

9 minutes ago
 Govt committed to support business community:Finan ..

Govt committed to support business community:Finance Minister

15 minutes ago
 PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May ..

PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May 23

15 minutes ago
 Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in ..

Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in June

15 minutes ago
 'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slov ..

'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slovak PM

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan