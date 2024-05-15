The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday set aside the victory notification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) MPA Rana Arshad from PP-133, Nankana Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday set aside the victory notification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) MPA Rana Arshad from PP-133, Nankana Sahib.

Justice Shahid Karim announced the reserved verdict on a petition filed by rival independent candidate Muhammad Atif challenging the notification for Rana Arshad's victory. The court had reserved its verdict on the petition after hearing arguments of the parties earlier.

The petitioner had submitted that he won from PP-133 constituency by a margin of 3500 votes, but the ECP illegally ordered a vote recount.

He submitted that Rana Arshad was not only declared successful by a margin of 2500 votes in the vote recount, but a notification was also issued in this regard. He submitted that the Election Commission could not order a vote recount after the formation of the election tribunal. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had suspended the victory notification of Rana Arshad on April 16, after hearing initial arguments of the petitioner's counsel.