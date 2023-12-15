LHC sets aside two National Assembly constituencies

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday set aside the delimitation of two National Assembly constituencies in Nankana Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday set aside the delimitation of two National Assembly Constituencies in Nankana Sahib.

The court set aside the delimitation of NA-111 and NA-112 and ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to redraw them.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders while allowing a petition filed by Sikh leader Sardar Mustan Singh challenging delimitation in both constituencies.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the population of Sikh community always remained in a single constituency for a long time in Nankana Sahib but the ECP divided the population in two constituencies while ignoring the ground realities. He pleaded with the court to set aside the delimitation in both constituencies, emphasizing that the Sikh population in Nankana Sahib should remain in a single constituency.