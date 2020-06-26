LHC stays acquisition of 5-kanal land for Lahore Ring Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stayed acquisition of 5-kanal land for Southern Loop-III of Lahore Ring Road.

The court issued notices to Punjab government, Lahore Ring Road Authority and others. The court also appointed a commission and sought a report by the next date of hearing.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Muhammad Ilyas Chaudhry against acquisition of his 5-kanal land for Southern Loop of the road.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that without approval of council concerned, the authorities had changed the design of Southern Loop to benefit certain persons.

He submitted that the petitioner and others were affected due to change of design.

He submitted that 5-kanal land of the petitioner had been affected at two locations due to change of design.

He submitted that land acquisition commissioner had issued notification of acquiring the land without affording an opportunity of personal hearing to the petitioner. He contended that the step was against the rules and pleaded with the court for setting aside the same. He also requested for staying the acquisition of land till the final decision of the petition.

The court, after recording initial arguments, stayed the acquisition of the land and issued notices to the respondents.