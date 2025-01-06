LHC Stays Dismissal Of PIA Senior Flight Steward
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 07:44 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed the dismissal of a senior flight steward of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and directed him to deposit Rs. 500,000 with the deputy registrar (judicial) within a week to avail the relief
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed the dismissal of a senior flight steward of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and directed him to deposit Rs. 500,000 with the deputy registrar (judicial) within a week to avail the relief.
Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Senior Flight Steward Adnan Khan, who had challenged the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment’s decision to dismiss him. The court also issued notices to PIA, the complainant, and other respondents, seeking replies by January 22.
The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that a female colleague of the petitioner had filed a complaint with the ombudsman, accusing him of sexual harassment via WhatsApp.
The ombudsman accepted the complaint, ordered the petitioner’s dismissal, and imposed a Rs. 500,000 fine. A subsequent representation filed by the petitioner to the president was also dismissed, he added.
The counsel submitted that the ombudsman’s decision was unlawful and that the petitioner was not given a fair opportunity to cross-examine evidence. He also described the penalty as harsh and disproportionate.
After hearing initial arguments, the court stayed the petitioner’s dismissal, issued notices to the respondents, and sought their replies.
Recent Stories
Meeting at the SCP aims to elevation of judiciary on World Justice Index
Resolving public issues purely on merit foremost priority; says IGP
Chairman reviews construction activities at key sites of Mohmand Dam
LHC stays dismissal of PIA senior flight steward
QAU student’s delegation visits APP
Sohail Adnan ends Pakistan’s 18-year wait for British Junior Open title
Mehwish Hayat, Sanjay Dutt’s selfie takes social media by storm
Minister, CM Sindh discuss establishment of Industrial park, revival of Steel Mi ..
NIPS organizes seminar to highlight strong Pak-US ties
Differences between PPP, PML-N intensifies
Senate subcommittee highlights urgent issues at Rawal Dam
Sayedaal Khan visits Siddique-ul-Farooq’s residence to offer condolences
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting at the SCP aims to elevation of judiciary on World Justice Index32 seconds ago
-
Resolving public issues purely on merit foremost priority; says IGP34 seconds ago
-
Chairman reviews construction activities at key sites of Mohmand Dam35 seconds ago
-
LHC stays dismissal of PIA senior flight steward37 seconds ago
-
QAU student’s delegation visits APP38 seconds ago
-
Minister, CM Sindh discuss establishment of Industrial park, revival of Steel Mill4 minutes ago
-
NIPS organizes seminar to highlight strong Pak-US ties5 seconds ago
-
Differences between PPP, PML-N intensifies27 minutes ago
-
Senate subcommittee highlights urgent issues at Rawal Dam13 seconds ago
-
Sayedaal Khan visits Siddique-ul-Farooq’s residence to offer condolences15 seconds ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti awards Rs 0.5 mln to Sarwat Fatima, assures all possible support16 seconds ago
-
Orderly room conducted to address concerns of police officers20 seconds ago