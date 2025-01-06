Open Menu

LHC Stays Dismissal Of PIA Senior Flight Steward

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 07:44 PM

LHC stays dismissal of PIA senior flight steward

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed the dismissal of a senior flight steward of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and directed him to deposit Rs. 500,000 with the deputy registrar (judicial) within a week to avail the relief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed the dismissal of a senior flight steward of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and directed him to deposit Rs. 500,000 with the deputy registrar (judicial) within a week to avail the relief.

Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Senior Flight Steward Adnan Khan, who had challenged the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment’s decision to dismiss him. The court also issued notices to PIA, the complainant, and other respondents, seeking replies by January 22.

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that a female colleague of the petitioner had filed a complaint with the ombudsman, accusing him of sexual harassment via WhatsApp.

The ombudsman accepted the complaint, ordered the petitioner’s dismissal, and imposed a Rs. 500,000 fine. A subsequent representation filed by the petitioner to the president was also dismissed, he added.

The counsel submitted that the ombudsman’s decision was unlawful and that the petitioner was not given a fair opportunity to cross-examine evidence. He also described the penalty as harsh and disproportionate.

After hearing initial arguments, the court stayed the petitioner’s dismissal, issued notices to the respondents, and sought their replies.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Fine January WhatsApp PIA Court

Recent Stories

Meeting at the SCP aims to elevation of judiciary ..

Meeting at the SCP aims to elevation of judiciary on World Justice Index

32 seconds ago
 Resolving public issues purely on merit foremost p ..

Resolving public issues purely on merit foremost priority; says IGP

34 seconds ago
 Chairman reviews construction activities at key si ..

Chairman reviews construction activities at key sites of Mohmand Dam

35 seconds ago
 LHC stays dismissal of PIA senior flight steward

LHC stays dismissal of PIA senior flight steward

37 seconds ago
 QAU student’s delegation visits APP

QAU student’s delegation visits APP

38 seconds ago
 Sohail Adnan ends Pakistan’s 18-year wait for Br ..

Sohail Adnan ends Pakistan’s 18-year wait for British Junior Open title

3 seconds ago
Mehwish Hayat, Sanjay Dutt’s selfie takes social ..

Mehwish Hayat, Sanjay Dutt’s selfie takes social media by storm

20 minutes ago
 Minister, CM Sindh discuss establishment of Indust ..

Minister, CM Sindh discuss establishment of Industrial park, revival of Steel Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 NIPS organizes seminar to highlight strong Pak-US ..

NIPS organizes seminar to highlight strong Pak-US ties

5 seconds ago
 Differences between PPP, PML-N intensifies

Differences between PPP, PML-N intensifies

27 minutes ago
 Senate subcommittee highlights urgent issues at Ra ..

Senate subcommittee highlights urgent issues at Rawal Dam

13 seconds ago
 Sayedaal Khan visits Siddique-ul-Farooq’s reside ..

Sayedaal Khan visits Siddique-ul-Farooq’s residence to offer condolences

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan