UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Stays Medical College From Receiving Additional Fees

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

LHC stays medical college from receiving additional fees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stayed Central Park Medical College (CPMC) from receiving additional fees.

The court ordered the college to return the additional fees received from the students.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders on a petition filed by CPMC students against receiving additional fees.

A counsel on behalf of students argued before the court that Pakistan Medical and Dental Council increased the fees of medical college students by Rs 300,000 without approval of University of Health Sciences (UHS).

He argued that it was an illegal step and pleaded with the court to set aside the same, besides staying CPMC from receiving additional fees.

The court, after recording initial arguments, stayed the CPMC from receiving the additional fees and also referred the matter to UHS.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Same Pakistan Medical And Dental Council From Court

Recent Stories

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

2 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

2 hours ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

2 hours ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

2 hours ago

Lavrov Says Russia Confirms Invitations to Resched ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.