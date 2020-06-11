LHC stays medical college from receiving additional fees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stayed Central Park Medical College (CPMC) from receiving additional fees.

The court ordered the college to return the additional fees received from the students.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders on a petition filed by CPMC students against receiving additional fees.

A counsel on behalf of students argued before the court that Pakistan Medical and Dental Council increased the fees of medical college students by Rs 300,000 without approval of University of Health Sciences (UHS).

He argued that it was an illegal step and pleaded with the court to set aside the same, besides staying CPMC from receiving additional fees.

The court, after recording initial arguments, stayed the CPMC from receiving the additional fees and also referred the matter to UHS.