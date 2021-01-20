UrduPoint.com
LHC Stays Test For Posts Of Lecturers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

LHC stays test for posts of lecturers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday stayed the test for the posts of lecturers by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

Justice Faisal Zaman Khan passed the orders on a petition filed by a transgender, Fayyaz Ullah, challenging the recruitment policy for the posts of lectures. The court also sought reply from respondents, including the PPSC, within 15 days.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that his client was a transgender and he submitted an application for the post of urdu lecturer to the PPSC following an advertisement for the purpose.

He submitted that the commission rejected the application of his client for being transgender and it was told that only males and females could apply for the post.

He submitted that there was no room for transgenders in the present recruitment policy of the PPSC and higher education department, which was a discriminatory act.

He argued that the impugned policy was not only a violation of fundamental rights but also transgender protection act.

He requested with the court to set aside the policy.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, stayed the test for the posts of lectures and sought reply from the respondents.

