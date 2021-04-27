UrduPoint.com
LHC Stays Work On Dadocha Dam

Tue 27th April 2021

The Lahore Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday issued a stay order stopping the Punjab Irrigation Department from carrying out work on the Dadhocha Dam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday issued a stay order stopping the Punjab Irrigation Department from carrying out work on the Dadhocha Dam.

Rabnawaz and others had filed a writ petition through Raja Faisal Janjua Advocate, that the dam administration was not paying them the price of their property being acquired for the dam according to the market rate .

Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf, who heard the case, issued notices to the Punjab Secretary Irrigation, commissioner and deputy commissioner Rawalpindi seeking their replies on the matter.

More Stories From Pakistan

