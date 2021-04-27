LHC Stays Work On Dadocha Dam
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:12 PM
The Lahore Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday issued a stay order stopping the Punjab Irrigation Department from carrying out work on the Dadhocha Dam
Rabnawaz and others had filed a writ petition through Raja Faisal Janjua Advocate, that the dam administration was not paying them the price of their property being acquired for the dam according to the market rate .
Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf, who heard the case, issued notices to the Punjab Secretary Irrigation, commissioner and deputy commissioner Rawalpindi seeking their replies on the matter.