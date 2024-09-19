LHC Stops Authorities From Arresting Salman Akram Raja
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stopped the authorities concerned from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Salman Akram Raja until Monday.
Justice Abid Hussain Chattha passed the orders while hearing a petition, filed by Raja seeking details of the cases registered against him.
The court also issued notices to the Punjab government and other respondents and sought a reply.
The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that cases were being registered against his client, but the authorities concerned were not providing details. He pleaded with the court to direct the authorities to provide details of the cases against his client and stop his arrest.
Recent Stories
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad Police recruits next of kin of martyrs, officers2 minutes ago
-
Teenager girl tortured2 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on sale, purchase of books to prevent unfair means in MDCAT2 minutes ago
-
Safe City reunites lost child with parents12 minutes ago
-
Registrar office objects on petition against proposed amendment12 minutes ago
-
Land dispute claims two lives in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner fixes time in offices to listen to public complaints32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia for enhanced trade, economic cooperation, regional connectivity32 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab gifts home to another martyr’s family32 minutes ago
-
Seeds with modern production capacity highly needed: minister32 minutes ago
-
SHO, ASI booked over misuse of powers32 minutes ago
-
CM has approved Rs 520m to fortify border & river check-posts: IGP42 minutes ago