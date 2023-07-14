LHC Stops Authorities From Coercive Measures Against Imran In Innominte Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 11:14 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped authorities from taking coercive measures against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in cases, wherein he was not nominated, till the next date of hearing, July 21.
Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq passed the orders on a petition filed by the PTI chairman for clubbing all cases against him.
During the proceedings, a law officer requested court to grant some time as concerned law officer was not available. The court was further apprised that reports about cases were being prepared by respective agencies.