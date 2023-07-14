LHC stops authorities from coercive measures against Imran in innominte cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped authorities from taking coercive measures against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in cases, wherein he was not nominated, till the next date of hearing, July 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped authorities from taking coercive measures against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in cases, wherein he was not nominated, till the next date of hearing, July 21.

Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq passed the orders on a petition filed by the PTI chairman for clubbing all cases against him.

During the proceedings, a law officer requested court to grant some time as concerned law officer was not available. The court was further apprised that reports about cases were being prepared by respective agencies.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till July 21.