LHC stops conversion of school into center of excellence

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped the Punjab government from converting the Central Model School Lower Mall, Lahore, into a center of excellence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped the Punjab government from converting the Central Model School Lower Mall, Lahore, into a center of excellence.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on a petition filed by Muzaffar Hussain Hashmi and others against converting the school into a center of excellence. The court also sought a reply from the Punjab government and other respondents.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court, during the proceedings, that the Central Model School had historic status. He submitted that the school was autonomous and a board of governors ran its affairs.

He submitted that the Punjab government decided to convert the school into a center of excellence despite the fact that it did not have the authority for it. He submitted that if the school was converted into a center of excellence then it would negatively affect the teachers and the students. He pleaded with the court to set aside the decision of the Punjab government to convert the school into a center of excellence.

At this, the court sought a reply from the Punjab government and other respondents and stopped conversion of the school into a center of excellence.