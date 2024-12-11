Open Menu

LHC Stops Dog Culling Campaign Across Punjab

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 11, 2024 | 06:27 PM

Authorities claim dog culling was carried out in response to public complaints in different parts of province   

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2024) The Lahore High Court's Rawalpindi Bench on Tueday ordered to immediately stop the dog culling campaign across Punjab.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the order and directed the concerned parties to submit replies on Dec 24.

A local citizen had filed the petition against the dog culling campaign was filed by animal protection activist Anila Umair.

The petitioner argued that killing dogs through shooting or poisoning is unethical and illegal. The authorities claimed that the culling was carried out in response to public complaints.

The petitioner asked the court to direct state institutions to develop a national policy for animal protection.

