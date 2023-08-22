Open Menu

LHC Stops ECP From Taking Final Decision In Contempt Case Against Imran

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 08:57 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday stopped the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from taking a final decision in a contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

However, the court allowed the commission to continue its proceedings in the matter.

Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan challenging contempt proceedings initiated by the ECP against him. The court also issued notices to the ECP and other respondents for the next date of hearing, besides directing to fix the matter before a full bench.

The court observed that identical petitions were being heard by the full bench, therefore, the petition should also be fixed before the bench.

The PTI chairman, through the petition, had assailed constitutional vires of Section 10 of the Election Act 2017, which grant the chief election commissioner (CEC) the authority to punish any person for contempt of the ECP. He pleaded with the court to strike down the section as it was in contradiction to the Constitution and also quash proceedings initiated against him.

The electoral watchdog had initiated contempt proceedings against the PTI chief and others for using unreasonable language against it.

Election Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan 2017 From Court

