LHC stops Municipal Corporation from coercive measures to shift buffaloes beyond city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday restrained the Municipal Corporation from taking coercive measures to shift buffaloes beyond city limits, directing the chief municipal officer to hear the petitioners’ grievances and decide the matter within a week.

Justice Khalid Ishaq was hearing petitions filed by Allah Wasaya and others, who contended that the Municipal Corporation had initially instructed buffalo owners to move their animals outside residential areas.

The petitioners said they complied by relocating to less populated zones, but were now being ordered to move completely outside Lahore.

They argued that they supply fresh milk to city residents and were ready to follow lawful instructions, but the latest order was unjustified.

The court, after hearing the arguments, directed the Chief Officer of the Municipal Corporation to provide the petitioners a fair hearing and issue a decision within seven days.