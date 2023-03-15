LHC stops operation for PTI chief arrest till Thursday

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped an operation for the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till 10am on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped an operation for the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till 10am on Thursday.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders while hearing a petition, filed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, seeking directions to stop the police operation in Zaman Park launched for the arrest of the PTI chairman in Toshakhana case.

During the hearing, the chief secretary Punjab, inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab and others appeared before the court on being summoned.

To a court query, the IGP Punjab submitted that the Islamabad police had sought assistance for the arrest of the PTI chairman in Toshakhana case, following issuance of his non-bailable arrest warrants by the trial court. He submitted that 73 police personnel were injured due to attacks by the PTI workers when they reached Zaman Park to comply with the court orders.

The IGP submitted that he decided that no police personnel or officers would carry weapons during the operation and the situation was controlled through the use of water cannon and tear gas. However, the PTI workers used petrol bombs, which destroyed two police vehicles, he said and added that not only Elite force but also vehicles of rangers were also attacked.

He submitted that the Islamabad police officers and SP Amara Shirazi were also attacked.

The IGP submitted: "We wanted to arrest those responsible for torture of police and stopping the police from carrying out its duties." At this stage, the chief secretary Punjab submitted that the IGP Punjab had informed the court about the situation in detail.

However, the court observed that whether the operation could be stopped temporarily, in view of the pending proceedings before the Islamabad High Court in the matter.

The IGP submitted that the police wanted to arrest people who damaged property.

The court further observed that it wanted peace in the city and ordered police to stop the operation.

The IGP submitted that he wanted to have police presence in Zaman Park.

Subsequently, the court ordered the IGP to withdraw police personnel from Zaman Park and station them at The Mall road bridge, Dhrampura bridge and Thandi Sarak, besides adjourning further hearing till Thursday at 10am.

Earlier, the court heard the matter in the morning and summoned the IGP Punjab, chief secretary and other government officials.