LHC Stops Shifting Of Neurosurgery, Orthopaedic Services To Nishtar-II
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 10:47 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Tuesday suspended operation of the Punjab government's notification regarding shifting of neurosurgery and orthopaedics surgery wards from old Nishtar hospital in the city to recently built Nishtar-II.
Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of LHC Multan Bench also ordered that the two facilities would remain functional in the old Nishtar hospital.
The secretary specialised health services Raja Mansoor and Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Dr. Mahnaz Khakwani appeared in person before the court today.
The citizens Shahbaz and Faisal Nawaz had said in their separate petitions that Nishtar-II was 20-25 kilometres away from the city and shifting the two facilities would create problems for the citizens.
The petitioners were represented by their counsel president High Court Bar Association Multan Malik Sajjad Haidar Maitla and advocate Asif Ali Chaudhry. They further argued that the order was also against the PC-1 of the Nishtar-II project approved by the competent authority.
The court said in the order that points raised by the petitioners need consideration.
Court issued notices to the respondents and admitted the petition for regular hearing. The judge ordered that the operation of the impugned notification dated July 25, 2024, is suspended and directed respondents to file written statements by the next date of hearing.
