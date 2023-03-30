LHC strikes down Section 124-A of PPC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday struck down Section 124-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), also known as sedition law, after terming it inconsistent with the Constitution.

Justice Shahid Karim announced the verdict reserved earlier on identical petitions, filed by Haroon Farooq and others challenging Section 124-A of the PPC.

The court had announced the short order whereas a detailed written verdict was yet to be released. The court had reserved the verdict on March 14 after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The petitioners' had submitted that Section 124-A of the PPC was unconstitutional as it contravenes Articles 8, 9, 14, 16, 17, 19 & 19-A. They pleaded with the court to strike down the sedition law for being unconstitutional.