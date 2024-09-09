LHC, Sub-ordinate Courts To Remain Closed On Sept 17
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 07:09 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) and subordinate courts in Punjab will remain closed on September 17 (Tuesday) in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
According to an LHC notification issued here on Monday, LHC Chief Justice Miss Aalia Neelum declared September 17 as a holiday for the LHC and subordinate judiciary.
The LHC principal seat, its allied benches including Bahawalpur, Multan, and Rawalpindi, and civil and sessions courts in Punjab will observe the holiday on September 17, it added.
