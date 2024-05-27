Open Menu

LHC, Subordinate Courts To Remain Closed On May 28

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM

LHC, subordinate courts to remain closed on May 28

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) and subordinate courts in Punjab will remain closed on May 28 in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer.

According to an LHC notification issued here on Monday, LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan declared May 28 as a holiday for the LHC and subordinate judiciary.

The LHC principal seat, its allied benches including Bahawalpur, Multan, and Rawalpindi, and civil and sessions courts in Punjab will observe the holiday on May 28, it added.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Punjab Rawalpindi Bahawalpur May

Recent Stories

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

1 hour ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

1 hour ago
 Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

2 hours ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

3 hours ago
 Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

3 hours ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

3 hours ago
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

5 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

5 hours ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

5 hours ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

6 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan