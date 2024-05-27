LHC, subordinate courts to remain closed on May 28

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) and subordinate courts in Punjab will remain closed on May 28 in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer.

According to an LHC notification issued here on Monday, LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan declared May 28 as a holiday for the LHC and subordinate judiciary.

The LHC principal seat, its allied benches including Bahawalpur, Multan, and Rawalpindi, and civil and sessions courts in Punjab will observe the holiday on May 28, it added.