LHC, Subordinate Courts To Remain Closed On May 28 For Youm-e-Takbeer
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 11:26 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) and all subordinate courts across Punjab will remain closed on May 28 in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) and all subordinate courts across Punjab will remain closed on May 28 in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer.
According to an official notification issued on Friday, LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum has declared May 28 as a public holiday for the LHC and the provincial judiciary.
The closure will apply to the LHC's principal seat in Lahore, as well as its regional benches in Bahawalpur, Multan, and Rawalpindi. Civil and sessions courts throughout Punjab will also observe the holiday.
Youm-e-Takbeer commemorates Pakistan’s nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998, marking the country’s entry into the ranks of nuclear powers.
Recent Stories
National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'
UAF opens postgraduate admissions
Court grants bail to Zeeshan Ahmed in drug case
Pakistan Consulate Jeddah to organize Thanksgiving Event
Condolence reference held to pay tribute to martyrs of Khuzdar tragedy
Gaza enduring ‘cruelest phase’ of Israel’s war and blockade, UN chief says
Court fines PTI protesters as lawyers skip cross-examination
Court moves to declare PTI’s Amir Mughal a proclaimed offender
Senate body elects new chairman
Undeniable evidence of Indian-Backed Terror in Balochistan: Minister of State f ..
UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; announces new distribution plan
IHC notifies holiday on May 28, summer vacations schedule
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court grants bail to Zeeshan Ahmed in drug case2 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference held to pay tribute to martyrs of Khuzdar tragedy2 minutes ago
-
Court fines PTI protesters as lawyers skip cross-examination11 minutes ago
-
Court moves to declare PTI’s Amir Mughal a proclaimed offender11 minutes ago
-
Senate body elects new chairman11 minutes ago
-
Undeniable evidence of Indian-Backed Terror in Balochistan: Minister of State for Law and Justice B ..11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to ensure it gets rightful share of Indus water: FO Spokesperson17 minutes ago
-
National anti-Polio campaign kicks off in AJK17 minutes ago
-
IHC instructs DG P&I to decide petitioner's plea in 30 days18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to eliminating terror roots: Sana7 minutes ago
-
PFA intensifies crackdown7 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to address issue of bird hazards near Air Force Base Kohat7 minutes ago