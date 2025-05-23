LHC, subordinate courts to remain closed on May 28 for Youm-e-Takbeer

The Lahore High Court (LHC) and all subordinate courts across Punjab will remain closed on May 28 in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) and all subordinate courts across Punjab will remain closed on May 28 in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer.

According to an official notification issued on Friday, LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum has declared May 28 as a public holiday for the LHC and the provincial judiciary.

The closure will apply to the LHC's principal seat in Lahore, as well as its regional benches in Bahawalpur, Multan, and Rawalpindi. Civil and sessions courts throughout Punjab will also observe the holiday.

Youm-e-Takbeer commemorates Pakistan’s nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998, marking the country’s entry into the ranks of nuclear powers.