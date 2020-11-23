LHC, Subordinate Judiciary To Observe Holiday On Nov 28
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:36 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) and subordinate courts in Punjab will observe November 28 as holiday on account of Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) elections.
According to a LHC notification, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan declared November 28 as a holiday for the LHC and subordinate judiciary on account of PbBC elections.
The LHC Principal seat, its allied benches including Bahawalpur, Multan and Rawalpindi and civil & sessions court in Punjab, will observe holiday on November 28. However, the offices will remain open, it was added.