UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC, Subordinate Judiciary To Observe Holiday On Nov 28

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:36 PM

LHC, subordinate judiciary to observe holiday on Nov 28

The Lahore High Court (LHC) and subordinate courts in Punjab will observe November 28 as holiday on account of Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) and subordinate courts in Punjab will observe November 28 as holiday on account of Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) elections.

According to a LHC notification, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan declared November 28 as a holiday for the LHC and subordinate judiciary on account of PbBC elections.

The LHC Principal seat, its allied benches including Bahawalpur, Multan and Rawalpindi and civil & sessions court in Punjab, will observe holiday on November 28. However, the offices will remain open, it was added.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Punjab Rawalpindi Bahawalpur November Court

Recent Stories

US president-elect Biden to name longtime confidan ..

22 seconds ago

Kremlin on Officially Congratulating Biden: We Nee ..

24 seconds ago

S.African anti-graft panel to ask police to probe ..

26 seconds ago

CM Mahmood Khan condoles death of senior journalis ..

27 seconds ago

Russian Robotics Firm Promobot Eyes Multiplying Ex ..

3 minutes ago

LCCI opposes Punjab govt's decision of closing sho ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.