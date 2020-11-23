LHC, subordinate judiciary to observe holiday on Nov 28

The Lahore High Court (LHC) and subordinate courts in Punjab will observe November 28 as holiday on account of Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) and subordinate courts in Punjab will observe November 28 as holiday on account of Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) elections.

According to a LHC notification, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan declared November 28 as a holiday for the LHC and subordinate judiciary on account of PbBC elections.

The LHC Principal seat, its allied benches including Bahawalpur, Multan and Rawalpindi and civil & sessions court in Punjab, will observe holiday on November 28. However, the offices will remain open, it was added.