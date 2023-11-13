Open Menu

LHC Suggests Closure Of Schools Twice A Week To Curb Smog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 11:31 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC ) on Monday suggested closure of schools and other educational institutions twice a week to mitigate the effects of smog

The court also suggested that offices should also adopt a two-day work from home policy as part of efforts for the purpose.

The court directed a member of Judicial Water and Environment Commission to hold a meeting with the provincial high-ups and take up the matter with them.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing several petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others seeking directions to control rising smog.

During the proceedings, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission appeared before the court and submitted a report. The member submitted that air was very polluted in Jhang, Hafizabad, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Khanewal and Bahawalnagar.

At this, the court observed that district authorities failed to control the smog. While hinting new videos appearing on social media every day, the court further observed that the condition was getting worse due to burning residue of crops. The court further observed that the government announced holiday to check the rising smog levels but the officers and responsible went on leave.

The court directed interim Punjab government to change deputy commissioners of Jhang, Hafizabad, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Khanewal and Bahawalnagar and issue their transfer orders. The court also directed to change the director general Environment, besides suggesting closure of educational institutions twice a week.

The court directed the member of Judicial Water and Environment Commission to take up the matter with the provincial authorities.

