LHC Summons Asad Umar Over Contemptuous Speech

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 05, 2022 | 01:19 PM

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

Asad Umar had delivered the speech targeting the judiciary during the last day of PTI's long march on Nov 26.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 5th, 2022) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Asad Umar to explain his position for delivering speech against the courts and judiciary on last day of the long march.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the order on plea moved bench by an additional registrar of the court's Rawalpindi bench against the PTI leader's speech against the judiciary.

As the hearing started, Rawalpindi deputy commissioner, CPO, and Advocate Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the court to represent the defendant.

Justice Hassan observed that Umar "targeted" the courts and judges in his November 26 speech.

He also remarked, "Asad Umar scandalised the courts in his speech during the November 26 rally and used contemptuous words against the judiciary,".

The court is also likely to review speech of the PTI leader.

The judge observed that no institution or personality could be made controversial, under Article 14 of the Constitution.

The court has the powers to award punishment under Article 204(B) of the Constitution. The court

summoned Asad Umar on the next hearing and sought the video transcript of Umar's speech

The court adjourned till Dec 7 the hearing of the case.

