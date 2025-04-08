Open Menu

LHC Summons Attorney General Over X Ban

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM

LHC summons attorney general over X ban

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday summoned the attorney general of Pakistan for assistance on April 17 in connection with hearings related to petitions filed against the blocking of the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday summoned the attorney general of Pakistan for assistance on April 17 in connection with hearings related to petitions filed against the blocking of the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

A three-member bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and comprising Justice Farooq Haider and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, conducted the hearing on petitions filed by Judicial Activism Panel and others.

During the proceedings, petitioners' counsel Advocate Azhar Siddique questioned the legal basis for the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) decision to block access to X.

He argued that the court had previously requested a list of government officials currently using X, but the list was not provided. He also pointed out a lack of consensus between the PTA and the Federal government on the matter.

However, an additional attorney general informed the bench that PTA had already submitted its report, but providing a list of government officials using the platform was not feasible.

In response, the court directed the attorney general to clarify the legal standing of the notification that led to X’s shutdown and appear fully prepared at the next hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until April 17.

Recent Stories

Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza appointed as Commissioner, SE ..

Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza appointed as Commissioner, SECP

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan's development key to Pakistan's overa ..

Balochistan's development key to Pakistan's overall progress: Prime Minister Mu ..

5 minutes ago
 Over 60 acres of Poppy crop destroyed in KP provin ..

Over 60 acres of Poppy crop destroyed in KP province

5 minutes ago
 Stocks sink again as Trump holds firm on tariffs

Stocks sink again as Trump holds firm on tariffs

6 minutes ago
 SBP to organize Financial Literacy Week from April ..

SBP to organize Financial Literacy Week from April 14

2 hours ago
 Gilani reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Bandun ..

Gilani reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Bandung principles

2 hours ago
CPO awards commendation certificates to policemen ..

CPO awards commendation certificates to policemen for Chaklala encounter

2 hours ago
 Fire ravages Bkot forest for fifth consecutive day ..

Fire ravages Bkot forest for fifth consecutive day, threatens wildlife & centuri ..

2 hours ago
 Court summons Asad Qaiser in azadi march case

Court summons Asad Qaiser in azadi march case

2 hours ago
 Three police inspectors of Hazara region promoted ..

Three police inspectors of Hazara region promoted to DSP rank

2 hours ago
 Pakistan as reliable, effective economic corridor ..

Pakistan as reliable, effective economic corridor for regional transit trade cri ..

2 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Faisal ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai inspects arrangem ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan