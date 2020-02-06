UrduPoint.com
LHC Summons CM In Child Recovery Case

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

LHC summons CM in child recovery case

LAHORE, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar over police failure in recovery of a minor child.

The single bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi heard the petition filed by Yasmeen Bibi for recovery of his three-year old son - Abdul Rafay- from his father.

At outset of the proceedings, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastigir submitted that a committee had been constituted for the recovery of the minor and raids were being carried out for the purpose.

He assured that the minor boy would be recovered soon.

However, the court expressed dissatisfaction over the IGP's submissions, observing that it appeared that the police were not serious in the recovery of the boy.

The court rejected the IGP's request for 15 days time for the purpose.

Subsequently, the court, adjourning the hearing of the petition, summoned the Punjab chief minister on the next date of hearing.

