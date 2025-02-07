Open Menu

LHC Summons CTO Lahore Over Poor Traffic Management

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM

LHC summons CTO Lahore over poor traffic management

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday summoned the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore in person for February 10 over poor traffic management during cricket matches.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the order while hearing a set of petitions, filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

At the start of proceedings, Judicial Water and Environment Commission Member Hina Hafeez informed the court about a recent meeting with the chief secretary regarding water conservation. Expressing concern over water scarcity, the court questioned the delay in establishing a Water Authority. “The water crisis is not just Lahore’s problem; it affects the entire Punjab. It is good to see the government focusing on the whole province,” it remarked.

The court suggested stringent measures to curb water wastage, proposing a fine of Rs. 10,000 for individuals washing cars at home and the sealing of petrol pumps without water recycling plants. In case of repeated violations, a fine of Rs.

100,000 should be imposed, it added.

The court also expressed frustration over traffic disruptions in Lahore due to ongoing cricket matches. “Authorities knew about the Champions Trophy three months ago, yet no planning was done. The city’s traffic system is in chaos, causing distress to the public,” the court remarked, emphasizing the need for visible posters indicating alternate routes. It then summoned the CTO Lahore in person for the next hearing.

Additionally, the court voiced concerns over the inactivity of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), stating that the institution needed to take immediate action. Furthermore, it directed that no project should commence without prior approval from the Environmental Protection Department.

The court also raised concerns about water wastage in mosques, suggesting the use of water tanks instead of taps to conserve water during ablution. Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until February 10 and sought a report on water meters in the city.

