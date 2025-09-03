LHC summons IGP Punjab over non-recovery of woman abducted six years ago

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar over the failure to recover a woman abducted from Kahna six years ago

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar over the failure to recover a woman abducted from Kahna six years ago.

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard a petition filed by Hamidan Bibi regarding the disappearance of Fauzia Bibi.

During the proceedings, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Investigation Zeeshan Raza, SSP Investigation Muhammad Naveed, and other police officials appeared alongside Assistant Advocate General Waqas Umar.

The CCPO presented a report on the measures taken for the recovery of the abducted woman. However, the chief justice expressed dissatisfaction with the police performance, remarking that no woman could remain untraceable, especially a housewife, and observed that it seemed officials were merely preparing reports while sitting in offices.

The CCPO argued that the victim did not own a mobile phone, which had complicated efforts to trace her.

Expressing displeasure, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum observed that the high court should not be dragged into matters of police investigation, stressing that it was not the court’s responsibility to direct the police on how to conduct probes.

The court, while summoning the IGP, adjourned further proceedings until Thursday.