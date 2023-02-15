UrduPoint.com

LHC Summons Imran Khan By 8pm Tonight

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2023 | 06:38 PM

LHC summons Imran Khan by 8pm tonight

Justice Tariq Saleem has refused to grant bail to the PTI Chief, observing that he should appear before the court and if he cannot walk he should be brought in an ambulance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed the Inspector General of Police Punjab to produce Imran Khan before it by 8pm tonight.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders on the bail plea filed by PTI Chief Imran Khan in a case related to fights and hooliganism outside the office of Election Commission of Pakistan.

Imran Khan had moved the plea to seek protective bail on the medical grounds.

“First Imran Khan should surrender himself before the court and then we will hear his case,” remarked Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh while refusing the plea of Imran’s lawyer for his bail in the said case.

The counsel said that Imran Khan needed security and was not well.

He asked the court to grant him bail as he was undergoing treatment at his home.

At this, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh directed the IGP to produce Imran Khan under his security and if he could not walk he should be brought in an ambulance.

The judge adjourned furthering and is expected to start hearing again on 8pm tonight.

(Details to follow)

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Police Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Saleem Sheikh Court

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Emirati-British Friendship C ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Emirati-British Friendship Committee delegation

23 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans win toss, opt to bowl fi ..

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans win toss, opt to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

30 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 03 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladia ..

PSL 2023 Match 03 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Will ..

34 minutes ago
 UAE President orders providing additional $50 mill ..

UAE President orders providing additional $50 million to aid quake-affected peop ..

38 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans replaces Shahnawaz Dahani ..

HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans replaces Shahnawaz Dahani with Mohammad Ilyas

51 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in N ..

Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in NA

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.