LHC summons Imran Khan by 8pm tonight

Justice Tariq Saleem has refused to grant bail to the PTI Chief, observing that he should appear before the court and if he cannot walk he should be brought in an ambulance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed the Inspector General of Police Punjab to produce Imran Khan before it by 8pm tonight.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders on the bail plea filed by PTI Chief Imran Khan in a case related to fights and hooliganism outside the office of Election Commission of Pakistan.

Imran Khan had moved the plea to seek protective bail on the medical grounds.

“First Imran Khan should surrender himself before the court and then we will hear his case,” remarked Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh while refusing the plea of Imran’s lawyer for his bail in the said case.

The counsel said that Imran Khan needed security and was not well.

He asked the court to grant him bail as he was undergoing treatment at his home.

At this, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh directed the IGP to produce Imran Khan under his security and if he could not walk he should be brought in an ambulance.

The judge adjourned furthering and is expected to start hearing again on 8pm tonight.

