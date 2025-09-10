Open Menu

LHC Summons NAB Chairman In Contempt Case

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 08:21 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned the Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to appear in person along with the complete record on September 15 in a contempt of court case

A two-member bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition filed by Advocate Ahsan Abid.

During proceedings, the bench inquired about NAB’s representation, to which a law officer informed that no one had appeared on behalf of the bureau.

The chief justice expressed strong displeasure over the absence of NAB in the matter. The bench then directed the NAB chairman to appear with the record and adjourned the hearing until September 15.

The petitioner argued that former ministers Khusro Bakhtiar and Hashim Jawan Bakht had allegedly accumulated illegal assets, but despite court orders, NAB failed to act on his inquiry request. He urged the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the NAB chairman for ignoring judicial directions.

