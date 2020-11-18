LHC summons NAB Lahore DG on 26th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem on November 26 on petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Speaker Punjab Assembly, challenging three NAB inquiries against them.

The division bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Chaudhry brothers.

A NAB prosecutor stated before the court that it had been decided to close the investigation against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in connection with illegal recruitment. He further submitted that investigations against the Chaudhry brothers over accumulating assets beyond means were in the final stages.

At this, the bench questioned the NAB prosecutor how long these inquiries had been pending.

To which, the prosecutor told that the inquiries were pending since the last twenty years.

However, the court questioned why the inquiries were pending for the last twenty years.

Subsequently, the bench summoned the NAB Lahore director general on November 26 while adjourning the further hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chaudhry brothers had challenged NAB investigations into charges of misuse of authority, willful default and assets beyond means against them.

They submitted that the bureau launched investigations against them on above said charges in 2000. They submitted that the bureau had failed to find an iota of evidence against them during the past 19 years. They submitted that it was learnt that the investigation officer and regional board recommended closure of the investigation in 2017and 2018 but it was not closed due to malafide intentions.

They submitted that the NAB chairman had on February 14, 2019 ordered bifurcation and reinvestigationof matter. They contended that the investigations and subsequent proceedings were illegal. They pleadedwith the court for setting aside the investigations being illegal.