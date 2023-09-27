Open Menu

LHC Summons PM Kakar, CM Naqvi In Case Against Blasphemous Content On Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2023 | 05:53 PM

LHC summons PM Kakar, CM Naqvi in case against blasphemous content on social media

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan has summoned the caretaker prime minister and the caretaker Punjab chief minister for October 6 for delay in submission of reports in the case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2023) The Lahore High Court on Wednesday summoned Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for October 16 in a case related to blasphemous content on the social media.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan passed the order and observed serious concerns over delay in receiving a report from the Federal government, which had been pending for eight months.

The judge questioned the federal lawyer about the delay, asking whether they had come to court for sightseeing, emphasizing that this case pertained to the entire nation, neither exclusively to the government nor the court.

The court observed disappointment and emphasized that it would summon the Chief Executive of the country. The judge remarked that the caretaker prime minister should personally appear to provide his response. The judge also expressed doubts that the matter had not been forwarded to the Prime Minister.

In response to the court's summons, the lawyer representing the federation requested more time.

However, the judge responded by observed that if there had been genuine commitment, a report would have been submitted earlier, and the Prime Minister's appearance is now necessary to clarify his stance on the matter.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Lahore High Court Punjab Social Media October From Government Court

Recent Stories

Innovating the Future of Technology and Design

Innovating the Future of Technology and Design

18 minutes ago
 Shakira faces new tax evasion charges in Spain

Shakira faces new tax evasion charges in Spain

29 minutes ago
 EDGE, Brazilian Marine Corps signs strategic partn ..

EDGE, Brazilian Marine Corps signs strategic partnership agreement

32 minutes ago
 JI chief voices concerns over electricity policies

JI chief voices concerns over electricity policies

36 minutes ago
 EAD partners with CME to enhance sustainability en ..

EAD partners with CME to enhance sustainability engagement

47 minutes ago
 Schools to remain shut tomorrow amid pink eye infl ..

Schools to remain shut tomorrow amid pink eye inflection

1 hour ago
Abdullah bin Salem forms BoD of Al Bataeh Football ..

Abdullah bin Salem forms BoD of Al Bataeh Football Club

1 hour ago
 President calls for increasing cooperation with Ba ..

President calls for increasing cooperation with Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan gained remarkable popularity, says Mift ..

Imran Khan gained remarkable popularity, says Miftah

3 hours ago
 Eight killed in explosion of live mortar in Kandhk ..

Eight killed in explosion of live mortar in Kandhkot

4 hours ago
 Presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan securi ..

Presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan security threat for Pakistan: Munir ..

5 hours ago
 Year of Sustainability calls upon public to embrac ..

Year of Sustainability calls upon public to embrace sustainable behaviours to co ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan